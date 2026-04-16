Delimitation Bill violates federalism, denies states with low population fair share: Owaisi

Opposing the introduction of the Delimitation Bill 2026, Lok Sabha MP and Asaduddin Owaisi said the Bill violates federalism and denies states with lower populations their fair share.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief said that by removing the delimitation freeze, the government is denying states with lower populations their fair share. Further, Owaisi said that a minister has to give seven days’ notice to introduce a Bill, which has been violated.

Three significant bills, including those on implementing women’s reservation and delimitation of constituencies were tabled in the special sitting of the budget session of Parliament, which began on Thursday. The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, ߪ The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, ߪ The Delimitation Bill, 2026 have been introduced in the House.