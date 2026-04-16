Delimitation Bill violates federalism, denies states with low population fair share: Owaisi

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Opposing the introduction of the Delimitation Bill 2026, Lok Sabha MP and Asaduddin Owaisi said the Bill violates federalism and denies states with lower populations their fair share.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief said that by removing the delimitation freeze, the government is denying states with lower populations their fair share. Further, Owaisi said that a minister has to give seven days’ notice to introduce a Bill, which has been violated.
Three significant bills, including those on implementing women’s reservation and delimitation of constituencies were tabled in the special sitting of the budget session of Parliament, which began on Thursday. The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, ߪ The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, ߪ The Delimitation Bill, 2026 have been introduced in the House.
Delimitation Bill
In public statements on delimitation, the government has promised to maintain the proportion of seats held by each state currently in Parliament. Under the “one person, one vote, one value” principle of the Constitution, the exercise could be complicated given the vast gap that has accumulated over four decades in populations of states in north and south India.
No delimitation has been conducted following the one based on the 1971 Census. The latest delimitation is proposed to be conducted based on the 2011 Census.
More significantly, the Bills could alter the nature of future delimitation exercises. The Bills propose to end the Constitutional framework for delimitation after every decadal Census.
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