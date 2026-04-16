‘Bid to take away protections offered by Indira Gandhi, Vajpayee’: Congress on Delimitation Bill

Venugopal was speaking in the Lok Sabha as the three-day Parliament session convened on Thursday. (Photo: Screengrab from YouTube/SansadTV)

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal Thursday said that the intention behind introducing the Delimitation Bill is to take away the protection that was offered by Indira Gandhi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee — a tacit reference to the 1976 and 2001 freeze on delimitation.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, as the three-day Parliament session convened on Thursday, Venugopal asserted the party’s demand to withdraw the Bill on delimitation of constituencies.

Objecting to the Bills aimed at tweaking women’s quota law, and setting up a delimitation panel, Venugopal said, “This bill is a fundamental attack on the Indian federal structure. What exactly is the intention of this bill? The parliament passed the bill in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, ensuring 33 per cent reservation of women… Why did the government not implement women’s reservation in 2024?”