Delimitation Bill fundamental attack on federal structure: Opposition

From being dressed in black to reciting couplets, the Opposition in Lok Sabha tore into the government over the three Bills related to women’s quota, terming the Delimitation Bill “a complete fundamental attack on the Indian federal structure”.

Of the three Bills, the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026 were introduced by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. The Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Opposition objected to the introduction of Bills under Rule 72 of the Rule of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha.

Terming the Delimitation Bill “a complete fundamental attack on the Indian federal structure” and “anti-Constitution”, Congress MP K C Venugopal said that then PM Indira Gandhi gave protection to the states during delimitation and it was extended by then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2001. “Now you want to take away the protection given by Indiraji and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Your intention is very clear… to hijack democracy…” he said, and demanded that the government withdraw the Bills.