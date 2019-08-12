Toggle Menu
Delhi’s IGI airport receives hoax bomb call, operations resume after 1 hour delay

All passengers were moved to gate number 4 at the departure level while arriving passengers were on hold inside the aircraft.

New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

Operations at Terminal-2 of Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport were suspended for an hour after a hoax bomb threat was received the Delhi Police Monday evening.

The police received the call at 8:49 pm and the departure area of the Terminal-2 was evacuated immediately. All passengers were moved to gate number 4 at the departure level while arriving passengers were on hold inside the aircraft.

After detailed search operation for about an hour by BDS and CISF, the call was found to be a hoax.

Normal operations were restored after 10 pm on departure as well as arrival area.

