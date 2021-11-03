Amit Shah launches healthcare scheme for CAPF personnel

HOME MINISTER Amit Shah on Tuesday launched a healthcare scheme for the personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and their families. Shah launched the Ayushmaan CAPF scheme, which will provide seamless access of health services across the country, by handing over a health card to a National Security Guard (NSG) personnel. He also handed over health cards for distribution in the force to NSG Director General M A Ganapathy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always given paramount to the interests of the security forces of the country, and has taken many steps for their welfare. The CAPFs should take care of the security of the country without any worries, Modi Government will take care of their families,” Shah said at the launch, according to the MHA.

“From today, health cards will be distributed in all CAPFs.The number of cards distributed will be displayed on the MHA website on a daily basis. The distribution of about 35 lakh cards will be completed by December,” MHA said.

Under the scheme,CAPF personnel and their families will be able to avail cashless in-patient and out-patient healthcare facilities at all hospitals empanelled under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY or the Central Government Health Scheme.