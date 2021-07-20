AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh seeks permission to raise Pegasus issue during Zero Hour

A day after his suspension notice to discuss the Pegasus espionage case was rejected, AAP MP Sanjay Singh Tuesday wrote to the Rajya Sabha secretary general, seeking permission to raise the issue during the zero hour.

In his application, Singh termed as “grave issues arising out of the Pegasus project findings, and went on to describe it as “violation of the fundamental right to privacy”.

“The right to privacy is being violated in our country. The government is tapping the phones of reputed journalists and various other well known names. An act like this only reflects the dictatorial streak of the government. India grants its citizens the right to privacy. Indeed, it as a fundamental right.

“And the need to preserve that lies with the executive, legislature as well as the judiciary. The violation of the fundamental rights by the government is the biggest threat to democracy,” Singh wrote.

Zero Hour is the window during which MPs are allowed to raise matters of urgent public importance.

On Monday, Singh’s notice under rule 267 seeking suspension of business was among the 17 notices rejected by Naidu.

“Members from 10 different parties have given me notices on the wide range of issues. Members belonging to the same party have given these notices on different issues. This suggests that there is no single view on the urgency of issues for me to take up suspension of rules,” Naidu said.

The AAP MP’s application to raise the matter during zero hour comes a day after it came to light that the NSO group’s Pegasus spyware was used to target high profile names such as Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and former election commissioner Ashok Lavasa among others.

The government has rejected the allegations as baseless, alleging a plot to defame the country and derail the monsoon session of the Parliament.