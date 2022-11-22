Rozgar Mela recruits are my colleagues and co-travellers in country’s development: PM Modi

Hailing the new recruits hired during the Rozgar Mela as his “colleagues and co-travellers” in the country’s development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday the recruitment drive had shown the “double benefit of the double-engine government”.

Modi handed out appointment letters to 71,056 recruits in various departments through video conferencing in the second edition of the Mela, a month after launching the drive.

Citing similar initiatives by state governments over the past one month in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat and the upcoming ones in Goa and Tripura, Modi said, “This is the double benefit of the double-engine government.”

The term “double-engine government” is a BJP poll-campaign creation to mean BJP governments in both the state and at the Centre. The party has used it in various state polls.

“In the past one month alone, Maharashtra and Gujarat handed out thousands of appointment letters. A few days back, the Uttar Pradesh government handed out appointment letters to several youths. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Chandigarh too have organised Rozgar Melas and given jobs to thousands of youths,” Modi said.

Modi also said that owing to the government’s performance-linked incentive scheme for industries, 60 lakh jobs were likely to be created. “The possibility of new jobs in both the government and the private sector is continuously increasing. More importantly, these opportunities are emerging for the youth in their own cities and villages. This has reduced the compulsion of migration for the youth and they are able to play their role in the development of their area,” he said, adding that experts around the world were optimistic about India’s growth and possibility of the country becoming a manufacturing hub.

Launching an online orientation course for the new recruits, called the Karmayogi Prarambh module, Modi urged the recruits to give him feedback and suggestions after a month, like “colleague and co-travellers”. “This course will be useful not just now but in your entire career in the future,” he said.

Modi said new opportunities were emerging for the youth to reduce the need to migrate for jobs.

In this round of appointments, paramilitary forces have made around 24,000 recruitments and Railways 4,000 recruitments, sources said.