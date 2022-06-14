scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 13, 2022
Must Read

Keen for unity amid ED row, Cong, Left likely to attend Mamata meet

Both Congress and the Left are not impressed with what they call Banerjee's “unilateral” initiative, but sources in these parties said they will attend the meeting to avoid a signal of division in the Opposition camp from going out.

Written by Manoj C G | New Delhi |
June 14, 2022 2:22:27 am
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express Photo Shashi Ghosh)

The Congress and the Left parties are likely to attend a meeting that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has convened in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the Opposition’s strategy in the coming Presidential elections.

Both Congress and the Left are not impressed with what they call Banerjee’s “unilateral” initiative, but sources in these parties said they will attend the meeting to avoid a signal of division in the Opposition camp from going out.

Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar too is expected to reach the Capital Tuesday. Apart from the Congress, the AAP too had held discussions with Pawar on the presidential polls. Sources said the AAP has conveyed to Pawar that it will support him if he is the candidate for the presidential elections.
It is not clear who will attend the meeting on behalf of the Congress and the Left. And it remains to be seen whether Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress point person for talks with other opposition parties, will attend.

With the Congress turning the summoning of Rahul Gandhi by the ED into a political slugfest with the BJP, sources in the party said it is keen to see the Opposition united at this juncture. Leaders of the Congress and others in the Opposition are also suspecting the ED move may have been timed with the presidential elections.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...Premium
UPSC Key-June 13, 2022: Why and What to know about ‘Article 80 of the Con...
The history of sun worship in India — a diminishing cultPremium
The history of sun worship in India — a diminishing cult
Explained: Why a senior Google engineer claimed its AI-based chatbot LaMD...Premium
Explained: Why a senior Google engineer claimed its AI-based chatbot LaMD...
This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it’s s...Premium
This way to Rashtrapati Bhavan: BJP has the numbers, but why it’s s...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Delhi

CPI general secretary D Raja said: “The timing and context of the ED move raises several questions. Why the ED was waiting all the while. If there are serious things, the ED could have taken up (the questioning of Congress leaders) long ago. There are genuine apprehensions and allegations that the central agencies are being used to terrorise the Opposition for political purposes”.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 13: Latest News
Advertisement