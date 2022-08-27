India Weather Live Updates: Bengaluru receives highest rainfall in 4 years; Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends 8 engineers over dam breach

India Weather Live Updates: Bengaluru has so far received 184.4 mm of rainfall in August, the highest in four years. Last year in the same month the city received a rainfall of 98.5 mm, while in August 2018 it was 158.3 mm. “In the last 24 hours the city has received 41.4 mm of rainfall. South Bengaluru, Gottigere, Anjanapura, Hemmingapura, Arakere, Bilekahalli, BTM have recorded heavy spells of rain,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is predicted that the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain till August 29.
Fifteen days after seepage in Karam dam created a flood-like situation in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced suspension of eight engineers of the state’s water resource department. The action comes after two companies, Delhi’s ANS Construction and Gwalior’s Sarthi Construction, associated with the construction of the dam were blacklisted after a four-member panel was constituted to probe the incident. The committee was supposed to submit its report within five days.
The national capital on Friday experienced hot and humid weather with the maximum humidity settling at 87 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department. Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with strong surface winds for Saturday. “The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34 and 26 degrees celsius respectively on Saturday,” an IMD official said. (PTI)
The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday and strong surface winds are expected during the day, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.
It said the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 73 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.
Private forecaster Skymet Weather said rainfall is likely in the region on August 29. "Winds will blow from the northwest on August 28, at the time of the twin towers demolition. It will be a threat to Delhi as dust may travel to Uttar Pradesh initially but may change direction on August 29 and blow from the east," Skymet Weather vice-president Mahesh Palawat said. (PTI)
The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 27th and over Arunachal Pradesh on 27th and 28th August, 2022.