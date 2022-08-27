scorecardresearch
Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
India Weather Live Updates: Bengaluru receives highest rainfall in 4 years; Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan suspends 8 engineers over dam breach

India Weather Live Updates: Indian Meteorological Department forecast strong surface winds in Delhi today

By: Express Web Desk
New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2022 10:11:38 am
IMD has predicted a generally cloudy sky with strong surface winds in Delhi today. "The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34 and 26 degrees celsius respectively on Saturday," an IMD official said. (file)

India Weather Live Updates: Bengaluru has so far received 184.4 mm of rainfall in August, the highest in four years. Last year in the same month the city received a rainfall of 98.5 mm, while in August 2018 it was 158.3 mm. “In the last 24 hours the city has received 41.4 mm of rainfall. South Bengaluru, Gottigere, Anjanapura, Hemmingapura, Arakere, Bilekahalli, BTM have recorded heavy spells of rain,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. It is predicted that the city is likely to receive light to moderate rain till August 29.

Fifteen days after seepage in Karam dam created a flood-like situation in Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced suspension of eight engineers of the state’s water resource department. The action comes after two companies, Delhi’s ANS Construction and Gwalior’s Sarthi Construction, associated with the construction of the dam were blacklisted after a four-member panel was constituted to probe the incident. The committee was supposed to submit its report within five days.

The national capital on Friday experienced hot and humid weather with the maximum humidity settling at 87 per cent, according to the India Meteorological Department. Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with strong surface winds for Saturday. “The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 34 and 26 degrees celsius respectively on Saturday,” an IMD official said. (PTI)

Live Blog

India Weather Live Updates: Bengaluru recorded highest rainfall in four years; IMD forecast strong surface winds in Delhi for today. Watch this space for all the latest weather updates.

10:00 (IST)27 Aug 2022
Ahead of Noida twin towers demolition, IMD predicts strong surface winds over Delhi

The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 26.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday and strong surface winds are expected during the day, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin said.

It said the maximum temperature is expected to settle around 34 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity recorded at 8.30 am was 73 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

Private forecaster Skymet Weather said rainfall is likely in the region on August 29. "Winds will blow from the northwest on August 28, at the time of the twin towers demolition. It will be a threat to Delhi as dust may travel to Uttar Pradesh initially but may change direction on August 29 and blow from the east," Skymet Weather vice-president Mahesh Palawat said. (PTI)

09:53 (IST)27 Aug 2022
Watch | Weather today, Aug 27
09:50 (IST)27 Aug 2022
Isolated heavy rainfall over Northeast India till Sunday: IMD

The India Meteorological Department has forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on 27th and over Arunachal Pradesh on 27th and 28th August, 2022.

The Southwest monsoon is likely to enter its withdrawal phase in the first week of September, nearly a fortnight ahead of the normal date, the weather office said on Thursday.

The normal date for withdrawal of the southwest monsoon is September 17. However, the actual withdrawal of the southwest monsoon usually happens either earlier or later given the dynamic nature of the weather systems.

 

First published on: 27-08-2022 at 09:43:23 am