Express Exclusive: Fugitive gangster Sachin Golu flees India after mistaken-identity killing in Delhi: ‘Spotted in Dubai’

Sachin Golu and an associate had gunned down Delhi-based businessman Sunil Jain in 2024. Investigation later revealed that they were meant to target another person.

Written by: Mahender Singh Manral
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 4, 2026 10:57 AM IST
Sunil Jain killingSachin Golu, against whom the Delhi Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC), and an associate fired nearly half a dozen bullets at Sunil Jain as he returned home from a morning walk. (File photo)
Fugitive gangster Sachin Golu, a prime suspect in the mistaken-identity killing of a Delhi businessman in the Farsh Bazar area in 2024, slipped out of India via Nepal using a fake passport and is now believed to be in Dubai, sources with central agencies revealed.

Golu — against whom the Delhi Police have issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) — had gunned down businessman Sunil Jain in December 2024 along with an associate, Naveen Kasana. The two fired nearly half a dozen bullets at Jain as he returned home on his two-wheeler from a morning walk at Yamuna Sports Complex. Investigation later revealed that it was a case of mistaken identity, with the shooters targeting someone else amid Golu’s gang rivalries.

“He crossed into Nepal using forged documents and from Nepal, he first went to Thailand and then to Dubai. He was spotted in Dubai and the Delhi Police are now coordinating with central agencies to locate him and get him back,” a senior Delhi Police officer told The Indian Express.

Sachin Golu has 11 cases against him, including house theft, attempt to murder, and cases under the Arms Act. He has been arrested thrice by the Special Cell and several times by officers of Welcome and Bhajanpura police stations in Northeast Delhi.

After the murder, Kasana and Golu were harboured by Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Sukhbir. In February, the police arrested the officer for allegedly harbouring and providing financial assistance to the assailants. For around 14 months following the murder, Golu evaded capture, hopping borders under assumed identities. He was spotted on several occasions in Delhi, but managed to escape before the arrival of the police.

In February 2025, sources said Golu was spotted in Northeast Delhi’s Jaffrabad. “We had inputs about his presence, and several teams rushed to the location, but we were not able to find him. Then we scanned CCTV footage and saw a man with a helmet on a scooter. The physique…matched that of the suspect,” an officer had said at the time.

