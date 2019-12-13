Delhi: At protest, a demand for stricter rape laws

Ritu Tiwari, a worker from the Delhi Mahila Aayog, said, “Maliwal is asking for justice for girls who haven’t got justice. Rapists must get death penalty.” Ritu Tiwari, a worker from the Delhi Mahila Aayog, said, “Maliwal is asking for justice for girls who haven’t got justice. Rapists must get death penalty.”

Written by Ananya Tiwari & Shaardhool Shreenath

Hundreds of men and women protested near Rajghat in support of Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal Thursday, demanding stringent laws to punish violence against women and death penalty for the four men convicted of gangraping a 23-year-old woman on December 16, 2012. Maliwal has been on a hunger strike for the past 10 days at Rajghat.

Natasha Shukla, a student who came from Greater Noida for the protest, said, “More than capital punishment, we need proper implementation of laws and awareness programmes.”

The protesters demanded fast-track courts, more police personnel, and a more stringent law within six months to deal with violence against women.

Ritu Tiwari, a worker from the Delhi Mahila Aayog, said, “Maliwal is asking for justice for girls who haven’t got justice. Rapists must get death penalty.”

Sathyadev Maji (70) a tea stall owner from Jaipur who came to Delhi for the protest, said: “Women are being burnt alive, killed and raped, but lawmakers are not talking about it. That needs to change.”

(Shaardhool Shreenath is an intern with The Indian Express)

