British envoy switches to Hindi to underline Rishi Sunak’s Hindu background

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis on Tuesday described as a “historic moment” the elevation of Rishi Sunak as the country’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister.

“The election of the first Hindu PM of Britain is a historic moment,” Ellis said in Hindi.

#WATCH | “The election of the first Hindu PM of Britain is a historic moment,” says Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, in Hindi. Conservative Party Leader #RishiSunak took charge as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom today. pic.twitter.com/NepldiWipb — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2022

The 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He replaced Liz Truss who stepped down after 44 days following a “mini budget” that sparked turmoil in financial markets.

In his first address as PM, Sunak pledged to lead the country through an economic crisis and rebuild trust in politics. He warned Britain that difficult decisions lay ahead as he looks to cut public spending and fix the “mistakes” that were made during the brief and chaotic tenure of Truss in Downing Street, just as the country slides into a recession.

With ANI, Reuters inputs