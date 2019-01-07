Toggle Menu
Weather update: Flights delayed, trains running late as fog engulfs Delhi, Bengaluruhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/delhi-weather-updates-train-flight-status-5526170/

Weather update: Flights delayed, trains running late as fog engulfs Delhi, Bengaluru

Flights running to and from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru were also affected, with some being delayed for over two hours.

delhi weather today, weather updates, flights schedule, delhi flights schedule, delhi trains schedule, trains delayed, flights delayed, fog delhi, weather warnings, india news, latest news, indian express
Delhi airport (File Photo)

Flights to and from New Delhi were delayed Monday as fog engulfed the national capital in the morning. Thirteen trains to New Delhi were running late due to poor visibility, ANI reported.

 

Flights scheduled to arrive and depart from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru this morning were also affected, with some being delayed for over two hours.

Light showers in Delhi Sunday brought the temperature down to 8.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The national capital recorded 1.6mm rainfall, while maximum temperature remained at 19.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD, as places in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh witnessed snowfall over the weekend, rainfall was observed in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Dense to very dense fog were observed at isolated places over north Rajasthan early morning, dense fog at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and moderate fog at Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh.

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android