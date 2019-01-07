Weather update: Flights delayed, trains running late as fog engulfs Delhi, Bengaluru

Flights to and from New Delhi were delayed Monday as fog engulfed the national capital in the morning. Thirteen trains to New Delhi were running late due to poor visibility, ANI reported.

All flights to and from #Delhi delayed due to fog conditions; Visuals (pic 1 &2) from the area around Indira Gandhi International airport pic.twitter.com/CPkOb2hA6x — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2019

Flights scheduled to arrive and depart from Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru this morning were also affected, with some being delayed for over two hours.

Light showers in Delhi Sunday brought the temperature down to 8.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season’s average. The national capital recorded 1.6mm rainfall, while maximum temperature remained at 19.6 degrees Celsius.

Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi; Visuals from Garrison Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/gRL62Hk00L — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2019

According to the IMD, as places in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh witnessed snowfall over the weekend, rainfall was observed in Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Dense to very dense fog were observed at isolated places over north Rajasthan early morning, dense fog at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh and moderate fog at Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and West Madhya Pradesh.