Delhi rains: Capital likely to experience hailstorm later today

Residents in Delhi-NCR woke up to light showers on Thursday, which brought down the temperature slightly. The national capital is likely to experience rain and hailstorm through the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, attributing it to the western disturbance approaching the northwestern region of India.

“Under its (western disturbance) influence, fairly widespread to widespread rain/snow with isolated hailstorms very likely over Western Himalayan Region from February 13 to 15. Isolated heavy rain/snow also likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh on 14th February,” the MeT department said.

At least 10 trains arriving in Delhi are delayed this morning due to low visibility conditions.

The weather agency forecasts scattered to fairly widespread rain accompanied by thundershowers over the plains of northwest and central region on Thursday.

The thunderstorm is also likely to improve air quality ‘substantially to moderate by late Thursday, Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR) predicted. “The air quality will further improve and will be in the low end of moderate category thereafter at least for the next two days,” it said.

Strong winds are also likely to prevail over plains of northwest India today.