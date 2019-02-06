Delhi NCR receives light showers today, thunderstorm expected in parts of northern India

Toggle Menu
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather in Delhi and surrounding areas in northern India is attributed to a current spell of Western Disturbance.

Rain lashes in parts of Noida, and Delhi. (File image/Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

New Delhi and parts of parts of NCR experienced light showers Wednesday morning as result of a Western Disturbance over neighbouring Iran.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the western disturbance will induce a cyclonic circulation over the northern part of the country that will trigger light to moderate rainfall in several areas.

Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, however, are likely to experience heavy rain/snowfall in isolated areas between February 5 to 8.

“Due to shifting of 0 Degrees Celsius isotherm below 700 hPa along with other favourable synoptic conditions, thunderstorm accompanied with hailstorm at isolated places would occur over Jammu division, lower reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during 5th to 7th February; and over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh on 6th and 7th February 2019,” the IMD said in its forecast yesterday.

Starting from January 1, Delhi has already surpassed its normal average rainfall this season and has received about 34.8 mm of rain against its normal of 17.7 mm, which is 97% excess and also double of its normal average, according to Skymet Weather.

At present, the active Western Disturbance lies over North Pakistan and adjoining areas. Its induced cyclonic circulation is seen over Northwest Rajasthan and adjoining Haryana.

On Tuesday, dense fog enveloped parts of northern India including Delhi, following which several trains running to and from the national capital were delayed. Train services on over 100 routes across the country were running behind schedule, out of which 25 are long and short distance Delhi trains, according to the National Train Enquiry System website.

