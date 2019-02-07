18 flights diverted from Delhi due to bad weather

As many as 18 flights were diverted from Delhi airport on Thursday due to bad weather. The national capital and adjoining cities witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorm in the afternoon bringing down the mercury. Overcast condition prevailed since morning in these areas.

Moderate to heavy rains also lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana, the Met department said. The night temperatures continued to rise for the third consecutive day, hovering few notches above normal limits, they said.

In Punjab, districts like Mohali, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Jalandhar witnessed rainfall. Heavy rains also lashed Chandigarh with dark clouds hovering the city and reducing visibility on Thursday morning.

Widespread rainfall occurred in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours with Chamba being the wettest place in the state, the meteorological department said.

The department has forecast heavy snowfall and rain in the state till Friday.