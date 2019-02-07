Toggle Menu
18 flights diverted from Delhi due to bad weatherhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/delhi-weather-rain-flights-diverted-igi-airport-5574500/

18 flights diverted from Delhi due to bad weather

The national capital and adjoining cities witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorm in the afternoon bringing down the mercury.

Delhi rains, delhi weather, weather delhi, flights diverted delhi, delhi airport flights, flights status delhi, delhi weather update, flights diverted delhi airport, delhi rains, delhi rains, igi airport flights, indian express, latest news
Overcast condition prevailed since morning in these areas. (Representational image)

As many as 18 flights were diverted from Delhi airport on Thursday due to bad weather. The national capital and adjoining cities witnessed heavy rainfall and hailstorm in the afternoon bringing down the mercury. Overcast condition prevailed since morning in these areas.

Moderate to heavy rains also lashed parts of Punjab and Haryana, the Met department said. The night temperatures continued to rise for the third consecutive day, hovering few notches above normal limits, they said.

In Punjab, districts like Mohali, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Jalandhar witnessed rainfall. Heavy rains also lashed Chandigarh with dark clouds hovering the city and reducing visibility on Thursday morning.

Widespread rainfall occurred in Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours with Chamba being the wettest place in the state, the meteorological department said.

Advertising

The department has forecast heavy snowfall and rain in the state till Friday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 In marathon speech, PM Modi targets Oppn unity, says people don't want 'mahamilavat' govt
2 Saradha case: CBI to question Kolkata top cop Rajeev Kumar in Shillong on Feb 9
3 Ahead of polls, PM Modi to launch railway projects with 'Make in India' focus