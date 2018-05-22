Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Delhi Weather: Strong winds expected, temperature soars up to 44 degrees

"The wind speed will be around 20-25 kms/hr and after this, there will be mainly clear sky with temperature soaring up to 43 degrees celsius," as per a MET official.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 23, 2018 10:30:21 am
Delhi recorded the hottest day of the season on Monday with the mercury touching 44.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
The national capital may witness strong surface winds on Tuesday, the meteorological department has said, adding that the temperature may soar up to 43 degrees Celsius. According to a MET official, “the wind speed will be around 20-25 kms/hr and after this, there will be mainly clear sky with temperature soaring up to 43 degrees celsius”.

News agency PTI reported that the national capital recorded the hottest day of the season on Monday with the mercury touching 44.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. The data was recorded in the Palam observatory.

RELATED | IMD told to issue dos, don’ts with alerts of bad weather

