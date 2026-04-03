Weather update today: Cloudy skies and dust storms hit Delhi; thunderstorms, rainfall expected across North India

A view of Kartavya Path as a dust storm reduces the visibility and hazy conditions due to a sudden shift in the weather, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Weather today update: The national capital woke up to cloudy skies and a dust storm on Friday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department, rain and thunderstorms are expected over the next few days.

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The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees above the season’s normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius. The air quality remained in ‘poor’category, with the AQI at 221 as of 9 am.

Rainfall forecast across Northern and Northeast India

Across northern India, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh between April 2 and April 6. West Rajasthan may experience isolated showers with thunderstorms from April 2 to April 4, while West Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive isolated rainfall on April 3.