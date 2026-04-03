Weather update today: Cloudy skies and dust storms hit Delhi; thunderstorms, rainfall expected across North India

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Weather today update: The national capital woke up to cloudy skies and a dust storm on Friday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department, rain and thunderstorms are expected over the next few days.
The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 22.4 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees above the season’s normal, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 33 degrees Celsius. The air quality remained in ‘poor’category, with the AQI at 221 as of 9 am.
Across northern India, light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds is expected over Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh between April 2 and April 6. West Rajasthan may experience isolated showers with thunderstorms from April 2 to April 4, while West Uttar Pradesh is likely to receive isolated rainfall on April 3.
Later in the week, from April 7 to April 8, a fresh spell of rain, along with light to moderate rainfall or snowfall, is expected over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.
Punjab, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Rajasthan are also likely to see light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds during this period.
In Northeast India, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Tripura, are forecasted to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds between April 3 and April 6. Heavy rainfall is expected in Arunachal Pradesh on April 2 and again from April 6 to April 8, while Assam and Meghalaya may receive heavy rain on April 2, April 5, and April 6.
The IMD’s forecast for April 9-15 says western disturbances are likely to bring light to moderate rainfall over the Western Himalayan Region and adjoining plains on several days. Heavy rainfall is expected over Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, with overall rainfall forecasted across parts of northwest and northeast India during this period.
Residents are advised to stay updated on weather warnings, take precautions during thunderstorms, stay indoors, and avoid travel if possible.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram