In Delhi, respite from heat likely as IMD predicts dip in temperature; issues warning for thunderstorms over next four days

The IMD said northwesterly winds with speeds of 15-20 kmph, gusting up to 45 kmph, prevailed over Delhi during the daytime on Wednesday. (File Photo)

Delhi, which has been witnessing both peak power demand and continuing water shortage across several parts, may finally see some respite from prolonged heatwave conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing multiple warnings for thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds over the next four days and forecasting a sharp dip in temperatures by the weekend.

This comes amid the city reeling under heatwave over the past week, with the Capital recording its hottest May night in 14 years on Monday, with the minimum temperature touching 32.4 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees above normal.

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions continued across parts of the Capital on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature at Lodi Road touching 44.6 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees above normal. Ridge recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar logged 45.4 degrees Celsius and Safdarjung recorded 44.3 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.