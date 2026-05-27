In Delhi, respite from heat likely as IMD predicts dip in temperature; issues warning for thunderstorms over next four days

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Delhi, which has been witnessing both peak power demand and continuing water shortage across several parts, may finally see some respite from prolonged heatwave conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing multiple warnings for thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds over the next four days and forecasting a sharp dip in temperatures by the weekend.
This comes amid the city reeling under heatwave over the past week, with the Capital recording its hottest May night in 14 years on Monday, with the minimum temperature touching 32.4 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees above normal.
Meanwhile, heatwave conditions continued across parts of the Capital on Wednesday, with the maximum temperature at Lodi Road touching 44.6 degrees Celsius, 4.6 degrees above normal. Ridge recorded 45.6 degrees Celsius, while Ayanagar logged 45.4 degrees Celsius and Safdarjung recorded 44.3 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD.
Delhi Temperature
Observed Maximum Temperature over Delhi as of today, 27th May, 2026.#DelhiWeather #MaximumTemperature #HeatWave #DelhiHeat #Temperature @moesgoi @airnewsalerts @DDNational @ndmaindia @ICRER_MHA pic.twitter.com/ywfkjX5Gfv
— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 27, 2026
According to the IMD, the temperatures are expected to fall by 6-8 degrees Celsius over the next four days. The weather office attributed the upcoming change in temperature partly to a fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect northwest India from May 28 onwards.
However, there could be some early relief from the heat as well. For Thursday, the IMD forecast a partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy by evening, accompanied by very light to light rain, thunderstorm, lightning and strong winds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph during the evening and night hours.
IMD has forecast more intense activity on Friday, with thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching 60-70 kmph and gusting up to 80 kmph during the morning and forenoon, followed by another spell later in the day with winds gusting up to 60 kmph. Maximum temperatures are likely to fall sharply to 35-37 degrees Celsius on May 29.
Similar thunderstorm and rain activity has been forecast for the weekend as well, with gusty winds of 40-50 kmph expected across districts of Delhi-NCR.
The IMD said northwesterly winds with speeds of 15-20 kmph, gusting up to 45 kmph, prevailed over Delhi during the daytime on Wednesday. Such strong dry winds can worsen heat stress and dehydration levels, increase dust suspension in the air and contribute to deteriorating air quality and reduced outdoor comfort during peak afternoon hours. On Wednesday, minimum temperatures across the city ranged between 25 and 28 degrees Celsius.
Amid scorching temperatures being recorded across parts of the country, Prime Minister Narendra took to social media platform X on Wednesday, to urge people to exercise caution.
“Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible…,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in his X post. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also made a similar appeal to residents.
Data released by the IMD also showed that May 2026 has witnessed persistent high temperatures in the second half of the month, with Safdarjung recording peak temperatures, including 45.1 degrees Celsius on May 19 and 44.3 degrees Celsius on May 27. The minimum temperature has also remained elevated, averaging 25.8 degrees Celsius so far this month.
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