Delhi weather forecast today: Over 25 trains delayed due to fog

Delhi Weather Forecast Today: As dense fog enveloped parts of North India including Delhi, several trains running to and from the national capital were delayed. Train services on over 100 routes across the country are running behind schedule out of which 25 are long and short distance Delhi trains, according to the National Train Enquiry System website.

Few trains that are running late include MPS Kranti Express, Nizamuddin – Secunderabad Express, Kolkata – Rajdhani Express, Patna – Rajdhani Express among others. Meanwhile, over 1500 trains have been cancelled across the country due to low visibility.

The Met Department has also predicted light rain in parts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on February 6 and February 7. The weather in Delhi and surrounding areas in North India is attributed to a current spell of western disturbance according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The western disturbance will induce a cyclonic circulation over the northern part of the country that will trigger rainfall at places.

Delhi’s air quality, meanwhile, was recorded poor today morning. According to the Air Quality Index major pollutants, PM 2.5 at 206 and PM 10 at 216 were both in ‘Poor’ category in Lodhi Road area.

In the wake of low visibility, Delhi Traffic Police has also issued an advisory on Twitter asking commuters to drive safely.