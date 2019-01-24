Delhi witnesses light showers, air quality remains unchanged

Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed light rain showers late Thursday afternoon, resulting in a slight dip in temperature and making the weather a wee bit colder. Further short spells of light rains in patches have been forecast over the next 24 hours at least, though the probability of heavy rainfall has been ruled out.

Delhi’s Palam Observatory predicted that thundershowers are expected to continue for another hour, with rain activity shifting from west to east.

According to another weather agency, there is no significant weather system prevailing but thunderclouds have developed in the region due to humidity and a rise in temperature. The air quality in the region has, however, not witnessed any significant changes.

Earlier in the day, PTI had reported that as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall AQI in Delhi was 328 which falls in the ‘very poor’ category. It is expected to oscillate between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ categories for the next three days, authorities told PTI.

Explaining the rains witnessed by the city, IMD’s Mrutunjay Mohapatra told The Indian Express that this is routine in winters and that there is ‘nothing unusual’.

“This is well predicted by all-weather models. There is nothing unusual,” said Mohapatra, adding, “Hailstorm, rain and thunderstorms, snowfall, all of these happen. These are routine during winters (in this part of the country).”

So far in January, the city has recorded 48 mm of rains, which is the highest rainfall for the month in the last 10 years, as per Skymet weather. On Tuesday, heavy rains had lashed the Delhi-NCR resulting in long traffic snarls in several areas and affected train and flight schedules to and from Delhi.