Delhi weather: No heatwave yet, but temperature likely to touch 42°C, says IMD

Delhi weather forecast: If you live in Delhi-NCR, you probably heaved a sigh of relief when the temperature came down with the rain and gusty winds on Friday night. But by the time you woke up, you could feel the heat outside. Residents of Delhi-NCR and the wider North India region will have to bear the brunt of the rising heat over the coming week, according to the latest weather bulletins by India Meteorological Department (IMD). Although the IMD has not forecast the possibility of any heatwave yet, the temperature over the next few days is likely to remain “appreciably higher”.

While a brief spell of rain and thunderstorms brought temporary respite to Delhi on Friday night, the temperature quickly soared past 30 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, according to weather forecaster AccuWeather.

Weather forecast for Saturday

Temperatures in the capital are already running above normal. On Friday, Safdarjung recorded a maximum of 41C — around 4 degrees above the seasonal average, while the minimum settled at 24 degrees Celsius after a sharp overnight rise.

Conditions are likely to be partly cloudy on Saturday and largely clear over the next week, the IMD said. The maximum temperature is likely to go up to 41 degrees Celsius on Saturday, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover around 20 degrees Celsius.

Over the next few days, maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 39 degrees Celsius and 42 Celsius, staying consistently above normal levels.

Weather pattern across North India

Across north India, a similar trend is emerging. While parts of the western Himalayan region, including Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, have seen scattered rainfall and thunderstorms, the plains-covering Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh-are largely dry, with temperatures either above or appreciably above normal, according to the IMD.

The broader forecast suggests across northwest India, followed by a gradual rise of 2-3C over the subsequent days. Thereafter, no significant change is expected, keeping conditions warm across the region.

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Advisory amid rising temperatures

Despite the rising heat, no heatwave conditions have been forecast for Delhi over the next week. Still, moderate health concerns remain for vulnerable groups, including children and the elderly, as temperatures remain higher than usual.

For residents, the IMD has advised to limit exposure during peak afternoon hours, wear light clothing, stay hydrated, and take precautions against the heat, even if official heatwave thresholds are not breached.