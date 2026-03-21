Delhi-NCR wakes up to unusual fog, cool spell likely to continue; IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms across North India

Delhi Weather forecast: The Delhi National Capital Region woe up to a rare post-winter fog on Saturday. Following three days of intermittent rain and cloudy skies, the temperature dipped below 14 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning and the visibility was barely a few metres.

However, as the temperature rose, the fog dissipated and the visibility increased to 1,300 metres by 10 AM.

VIDEO | Delhi: Dense fog envelops parts of the national capital after last evening’s rainfall. Early morning visuals from Akshardham Temple area.#DelhiWeather #WeatherUpdate (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/FJXaEdsRqw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 21, 2026

Delhi is set for a stretch of cooler, cloudy weather with chances of light rain and thunderstorms over the next few days, as per the India Meteorological Department. Several parts of North India, including Uttar Pradesh, are bracing for widespread rain, gusty winds and snowfall in the hills, according to the IMD.

The shift in weather is already visible in the Capital. Day temperatures have dropped sharply over the past 24 hours and light rain has been recorded at many places. Winds have also been strong at times, adding to the chill.

Delhi forecast: Light rain, gradual rise in temperature

While Delhi-NCR is experiencing sub-20°C morning temperatures for the past few days, it is expected to rise gradually.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A layer of fog hovers over Noida this morning. Visuals from Sector 122. pic.twitter.com/oTlXtzzJ52 — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2026

March 20: Generally cloudy skies are likely. A spell of very light to light rain may occur from afternoon to evening, accompanied by thunder and lightning. The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 19C and 21C, much lower than usual for this time of year.

March 21: Skies are likely to turn partly cloudy. Temperatures may rise, with the day expected to be between 27C and 29C and the night between 13C and 15C.

March 22: Partly cloudy conditions may continue before turning more overcast toward evening. The maximum temperature may range from 29C to 31C, while the minimum may stay between 15C and 17C.

March 23: Cloudy skies are expected again, with a possibility of very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Day temperatures may hover between 30C and 32C, with nights around 16C to 18C.

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Winds are expected to stay light to moderate but may strengthen during afternoon hours.

North India weather forecast: Rain in plains, snow in hills

The same weather system is expected to influence large parts of North India.

Widespread light to moderate rain and snowfall are likely over the western Himalayan region, including Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Isolated heavy rain or snowfall is likely in these states.

Across the plains, scattered rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is expected over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Hailstorms are also possible at isolated places in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

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Another spell of wet weather is likely to affect the Himalayan region later in the week.

Day temperatures across much of North India are expected to remain normal or below normal over the next few days. No heatwave conditions are likely during this period.

IMD advisory

Thunderstorms may bring lightning, strong winds and hail in some areas, which could damage trees, crops, power lines and weak structures. The IMD has advised people to stay indoors during storms, avoid sheltering under trees, keep away from water bodies and unplug electrical appliances.

Heavy rain in some places may also cause brief waterlogging in low-lying areas and disrupt traffic movement.