Dense fog engulfs Delhi, flight operations at IGI airport disrupted

Dense fog engulfed the national capital and its surrounding areas Friday, leading to disruption in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). Two flights were diverted between 5:30 am and 8:30 am, news agency PTI reported.

Arrivals and departures have largely been put on hold at the IGI airport.

“Flight operations have largely been put on hold. Very few aircraft are departing and that too on the basis of their size, visibility and ATC (air traffic control) clearance for taking off,” an airport official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Departures were completely put on hold from 5.30 AM to 7 AM and arrivals happened only intermittently in between 6 AM to 7.20 AM. Departures were not allowed even after 7 AM due to dense fog, the official told.

Out of the two flights diverted, one was coming from Singapore and was diverted to Kolkata, the official added.

“Due to dense fog and poor visibility in Delhi, delays are expected for both arrivals and departures with likely consequential impact on flights across network. Currently, flight departures from Delhi are on hold and will resume by 0930 hrs subject to weather clearance,” Vistara Airlines tweeted.

Jet Airways also tweeted saying that some of its flights have been affected due to fog at Bengaluru and Delhi airport.

The Met department has predicted ‘shallow to moderate fog’ at isolated places during morning hours over northeastern states for the next 5 days.

“Shallow to moderate fog very likely at isolated places in morning hours over northeastern states during next 5 days and over Bihar during next 24 hours,” it said in a statement.

