Delhi wants mercy plea of Dec 16 rape convict rejected

The Delhi government Sunday recommended rejecting the mercy petition of Vinay Sharma (25), one of the four death row convicts in the December 16, 2012, gangrape case, saying there was no room for any review in light of the “extreme brutality” involved.

On October 29, Tihar Jail authorities had given seven days to the four convicts to file mercy petitions, if they desire. Out of the four, only Sharma filed a petition, which was forwarded to the Delhi government before President Ram Nath Kovind.

As per internal file notings, Delhi Home Minister Satyendar Jain wrote, “This is the most heinous crime of extreme brutality committed by the appellant. This is the case where exemplary punishment should be given to deter others from committing such atrocious crimes. There is no merit in mercy petition, strongly recommended for rejection.”

The file will now be placed before L-G Anil Baijal and, thereafter, be sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the President.

Earlier, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Satya Gopal had also turned down the plea, terming the 2012 incident as the “fittest case to reject mercy petition”.

On December 16, 2012, a 23-year-old woman was gangraped and assaulted on a moving bus in South Delhi by six persons. She was airlifted to a Singapore hospital, where she died on December 29, 2012.

Accused Ram Singh hanged himself in jail while another, a juvenile, was convicted of rape and murder and given the maximum sentence of three years’ imprisonment in a reform facility. The rest are lodged in Tihar.

Last week, the victim’s mother had asked a Delhi court to execute the death sentence awarded to the four convicts.

The matter had come up for hearing before Additional Sessions Judge Satish Arora, after District Judge Yashwant Kumar transferred the case to him from a vacant fast track court following an application by the victim’s mother.