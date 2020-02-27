Delhi violence: US embassy issues advisory for its citizens

Delhi violence: A group of men raise slogans at Khajoori-Bhajanpura road in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Delhi violence: A group of men raise slogans at Khajoori-Bhajanpura road in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

A DAY after US President Donald Trump departed from India after a two-day visit amid clashes in Delhi, the US embassy on Wednesday issued a security advisory — the first foreign mission to do so — for its nationals in India.

Classified as a “security alert”, the US embassy said, “US citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations.”

“It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews. The Government of India-imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people — known as Section 144 — remains in effect in certain areas,” it said.

