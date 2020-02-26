Delhi violence: United States embassy issues security advisory for its citizens

Mob beating a person during the clash between two groups at Khajuri Khass crossing in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express Mob beating a person during the clash between two groups at Khajuri Khass crossing in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Express

In the wake of violence in the northeastern parts of the national capital, the United States embassy in India issued a security advisory for its citizens Wednesday.

“U.S. citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations,” the advisory read. The security advisory comes close on the heels of at least 27 people being killed and over 250 people sustaining injuries in violent clashes that began on Sunday.

For three straight days the national capital witnessed arson, stone-pelting, gunfire as groups of men patrolled parts of northeast Delhi unleashing violence.

Earlier in the day, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval reached out to locals and assured them the situation is now under control. “Situation is totally under control. People are satisfied. I have confidence in law enforcement agencies. Police are doing its work,” he said after visiting the affected areas in northeast Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called for peace. In a series of tweets posted Wednesday, Modi appealed to his “brothers and sisters” to maintain “peace and brotherhood” at all times, and said it was important to restore “calm and normalcy” at the earliest.

Meanwhile, addressing the Delhi Assembly Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that those engaged in rioting are from outside the city. “Delhi’s people are peace-loving, everyone wants peace, nobody wants riots. We strive to make a better Delhi for our children. The common people of Delhi are not involved in the riots. People from outside Delhi, political elements, and miscreants are responsible for the rioting. It seems necessary that the Army should be called in to restore normalcy in Delhi,” Kejriwal said in the assembly.

