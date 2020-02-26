Delhi violence: Lack of professionalism on part of police, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court added that its remarks are made not in adversarial context but to ensure law and order is maintained. The Supreme Court added that its remarks are made not in adversarial context but to ensure law and order is maintained.

Rapping the police for its inaction during the communal violence in northeast Delhi in which 20 people have been killed, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said, “these things would not have happened had police not allowed instigators to get away.”

Stating that there was a “lack of professionalism” on the part of the police, the top court said it is for law enforcement administration to ensure the environment is conducive. Expressing disappointment over the functioning of Delhi police, Justice Joseph gave the example of police in the US and UK and said the force has to act professionally as per the law if something goes wrong.

Follow LIVE updates on Delhi violence

The top court was hearing the matter related to clearing the road blocked by protesters in Shaheen Bagh.

During the hearing, Justice SK Kaul said, “I think it’s time all stakeholders in Delhi started lowering their temperatures, their blood pressures. This is not the way society should behave.”

The Supreme Court added that its remarks are made not in adversarial context but to ensure law and order is maintained.

The apex court termed the incidents of violence in Delhi as “unfortunate”, but refused to entertain pleas on them. On pleas seeking its intervention for action regarding clashes in northeast Delhi, the court said it does not want to expand the scope of current matter.

Taking note that similar plea is already pending in the Delhi High Court, the top court said petitioners are free to pursue legal remedies

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd