Please don’t preach us ‘rajdharma’: BJP hits back at Sonia Gandhi

Referring to Sonia Gandhi’s remarks of “fight to finish” at a rally in Ramlila Maidan last year, Ravi Shankar Prasad asked whether such remarks do not constitute provocation. (File Photo) Referring to Sonia Gandhi’s remarks of “fight to finish” at a rally in Ramlila Maidan last year, Ravi Shankar Prasad asked whether such remarks do not constitute provocation. (File Photo)

Hitting back at Congress chief Sonia Gandhi for reminding the Centre of its “rajdharma”, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said she should not lecture the government when her own party’s decisions are questionable. He alleged that the communal violence in northeast Delhi was the result of Opposition’s “instigation”.

“Sonia Gandhi, please don’t preach us rajdharma; your record is full of twists and turns,” the BJP leader said while speaking at a press conference in Delhi. “If Congress does something, it is good. But if we do the same thing, they provoke the people. What type of rajdharma is this?” he asked, adding that the National Population Register (NPR) was introduced in the Congress regime.

On Thursday, a Congress delegation had met President Ram Nath Kovind and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for “abdication of duty” during the Delhi communal violence, which has claimed 42 lives so far.

Defending Shah, Prasad said the Home Minister was very proactive from the very first day of the violence to stop it.

Referring to Gandhi’s remarks of “fight to finish” at a rally in Ramlila Maidan last year, Prasad asked whether such remarks do not constitute provocation. He also accused the grand old party of changing its stand on granting citizenship to the persecuted minorities in the neighbouring countries. “For Congress, the party and the family comes before the country,” he alleged.

Asked about the controversial statements made by his party leaders like Kapil Mishra and Pravesh Verma, Prasad said the BJP doesn’t approve such statements.

