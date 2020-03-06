Ruins, resilience: Watch our special video coverage of Delhi riots

The Delhi Police have so far registered 654 FIRs following the violence that ravaged Delhi’s Maujpur, Jafrabad, Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad and Brijpuri. (Express photo: Gajnedra Yadav) The Delhi Police have so far registered 654 FIRs following the violence that ravaged Delhi’s Maujpur, Jafrabad, Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad and Brijpuri. (Express photo: Gajnedra Yadav)

On February 23, clashes between those supporting and protesting the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act took a violent turn in the national capital. The clashes, which eventually sparked communal riots in several parts of northeast Delhi led to the killing of as many as 53 people and destruction of property.

The Delhi Police has so far registered 654 FIRs following the violence that ravaged Delhi’s Maujpur, Jafrabad, Shiv Vihar, Mustafabad and Brijpuri. As many as 47 cases under the Arms Act have been registered by the police, which has arrested over 35 people for the same.

Watch these video stories from ground zero.

Tale of Shiv Vihar

Indianexpress.com visited Delhi’s Shiv Vihar, the worst-hit in the violence that occurred on February 23. Most of the residents of the area, which now resembles a war zone, have been shifted to relief camps set up by NGOs and Delhi government and are reluctant to return.

Also read: ‘Won’t go to Shiv Vihar with brother’s body, too dangerous,’ says victim’s family

How did the riots happen?

We also spoke to senior journalist Deeptiman Tiwari to understand what triggered the frenzied mobs to torch houses, shops, vehicles, petrol pumps in northeast Delhi that eventually led to the death of over 50 people including a policeman and an intelligence officer. (Click here to follow our coverage of Delhi riots)

Read | Amid chaos, a mohalla is an island of calm, and an example

Riots, WhatsApp and a colony

When the adjacent neighbourhoods of Delhi’s Maujpur area were being burned by rioters, residents of Gali no. 4 and 5 of the locality were up all night keeping vigil on each other’s home. The area, which has a mixed population of Hindus, Muslims and Sikhs was also fighting the rioters in an interesting way – fact-checking every WhatsApp message to keep away rumours.

What was once home

Eight days following the communal riots that took place in Northeast Delhi, when several families returned to their homes, most of them found their houses to be charred, ransacked or looted. Munisha and Shabana Begum, residents of Shiv Vihar took us inside what they once called their home.

Delhi violence: Attacked with acid, Shiv Vihar family prayed to die under mosque debris

Picking up pieces

How do you rebuild your life after losing everything? United by pain and hope, several Hindus and Muslims in Delhi’s Chand Bagh are now picking up pieces of their lives to reconstruct what was lost.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.