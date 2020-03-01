Parliament Budget session from tomorrow: Opposition to corner govt over Delhi violence

A tyre market that was set ablaze in East Delhi’s Gokulpuri. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) A tyre market that was set ablaze in East Delhi’s Gokulpuri. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

The second part of Parliament Budget session, scheduled to start on Monday, is expected to see Opposition parties question the government on the recent violence in Northeast Delhi.

Demanding a debate over the communal tension in the national capital that has claimed 45 lives so far, the Congress is expected to submit adjournment motion notices in both the Upper and Lower Houses of Parliament.

“The government has miserably failed to maintain law and order. I think there must be some sort of a nexus between the rioters and a section of police officers, which resulted in the gruesome killings and arson that has tarnished our image across the globe. This is a matter of serious concern for us,” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. His party will continue to demand the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he added.

Congress’ senior spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the party will take up in the Parliament the “wanton destruction of democratic values” in this country with “active approbation” and, frequently, the selective “Nelsonian blind eye” of the government.

“The manner and form of protest inside or out of Parliament is a matter of coordinated strategy and not an issue to be publicly aired. But the country can rest assured that we will discharge our responsibilities vigorously and without fear, despite extreme and illegal intrusion and harassment,” he told PTI.

The CPI(M) said the party has already submitted a notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the issue in the House. “Left parties will strengthen the voice of the Opposition in Parliament and raise the issue of Delhi violence in both the Houses,” CPI(M) MP KK Ragesh said.

The CPI too echoed a similar action plan for the upcoming Parliament session. D Raja, CPI general secretary, said his party will demand Shah’s answer on the “inaction” of the Delhi Police, which is controlled by the ministry of home affairs.

“We will reach out to other parties on the issue. We will also raise the issue of hate speeches by BJP leaders and question why they have not been arrested. Also, Amit Shah needs to be held accountable,” Raja said.

TMC MPs will also raise the issues of violence strongly in Parliament, said a senior party leader.

A Congress delegation led by party chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday had urged President Ram Nath Kovind to call for Home Minister Shah’s resignation over his alleged “abdication of duty” during the communal violence in northeast Delhi. Several other opposition parties too have written to President Kovind to direct authorities to ensure peace in the affected areas and act against those making provocative speeches.

(With inputs from PTI)

