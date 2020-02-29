Delhi violence: 7 Oppn parties write to Kovind, demand action against ‘hate speech’

They also asked the President to direct the authorities to set up “relief camps for those who have been rendered homeless with required security to prevent any further attacks. They also asked the President to direct the authorities to set up “relief camps for those who have been rendered homeless with required security to prevent any further attacks.

A DAY after the Congress approached President Ram Nath Kovind demanding sacking of Home Minister Amit Shah, leaders of seven opposition political parties on Friday wrote to the President seeking his intervention for restoration of peace in violence-hit northeast Delhi and action against those accused of making provocative speeches.

The letter by CPM’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, DMK’s T R Baalu, NCP’s Praful Patel, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha and Lok Tantrik Janata Dal’s Sharad Yadav said what is happening in Delhi was a “human suffering of an immense magnitude”.

“This is condemnable. This is simply unacceptable in the secular democratic Republic of India that should function under the Indian Constitution,” the leaders said and urged the President to direct authorities concerned, including Lt Governor of Delhi, “who is directly answerable to you to ensure the speedy restoration of normalcy… and to ensure that FIR must be filed immediately against all who have made provocative hate speeches and the perpetrators of this violence must be brought to book”.

They also asked the President to direct the authorities to set up “relief camps for those who have been rendered homeless with required security to prevent any further attacks and adequate supplies of essential commodities for their well being”, “announcement of suitable compensation to the families of those who died and those who were injured in these attacks” and “adequate compensation for the loss to those whose homes, properties and commercial establishments have been destroyed”.

The parties also urged the President to direct the authorities to give them permission to organise inter-faith peace events in riot-affected areas. Arguing that the role of the Delhi police has come under a huge cloud, the CPM, separately, asked the Centre to order a judicial probe by a Supreme Court judge, or, a Supreme Court-monitored enquiry into the incidents of violence.

