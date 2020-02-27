MEA urges restraint on ‘irresponsible’ comments over Delhi violence, says govt working to restore normalcy

The Ministry of External Affairs said that comments made by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), sections of the media over the violence in Delhi, were factually incorrect, misleading and appear to be politicising the issue. (File) The Ministry of External Affairs said that comments made by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), sections of the media over the violence in Delhi, were factually incorrect, misleading and appear to be politicising the issue. (File)

The Ministry of External Affairs Thursday said that comments made by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and sections of the media over the violence in Delhi were factually incorrect, misleading and appear to be politicising the issue while law enforcement agencies were working on the ground to prevent violence and restore normalcy.

The US body had on Wednesday issued a statement expressing concern over the ongoing violence in Delhi.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet, “We have seen comments made by USCIRF, sections of the media and a few individuals regarding recent incidents of violence in Delhi. These are factually inaccurate and misleading, and appear to be aimed at politicising the issue.”

We have seen comments made by USCIRF, sections of the media and a few individuals regarding recent incidents of violence in Delhi. These are factually inaccurate and misleading, and appear to be aimed at politicising the issue. (1/3) — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 27, 2020

At least 32 people have been killed and over 200 injured in violence against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the national capital.

“PM Narendra Modi has publicly appealed for peace and brotherhood,” the MEA spokesperson further added, urging that “irresponsible comments” are not raised at this sensitive time.

“As President Donald Trump’s inaugural visit to India winds down, northeastern Delhi has been rocked by deadly rioting, with reports of violence and mobs specifically targeting Muslims, ” read the USCIRF statement.

USCIRF Commissioner Anurima Bhargava had said in the statement that brutal and unchecked violence growing across Delhi cannot continue, adding, “The Indian government must take swift action to ensure the safety of all its citizens.”

The United States Embassy on Wednesday issued a security advisory asking its citizens in Delhi to exercise caution in the wake of violence in the city. “US citizens in India should exercise caution in light of violent demonstrations in Northeast Delhi and avoid all areas with demonstrations,” the advisory read.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd