Delhi violence: Congress goes to President, BJP hits back

Alleging that there was “complete inaction” on part of the Centre in quelling the communal violence in Delhi, a high-level Congress delegation led by Sonia Gandhi Thursday asked President Ram Nath Kovind to call upon the government to “protect and preserve” its raj dharma. The Congress urged the President to call for the removal of Home Minister Amit Shah, saying he “abdicated his duty and allowed the situation to escalate through his inaction”.

The Congress delegation also pointed fingers at the Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi, saying the Chief Minister and the government was completely missing in action. “Instead of taking active steps to remedy or diffuse the situation, the Central government as also the… Delhi government, have remained mute spectators as completely mindless rage, designed violence and organised looting of property has continued unabated,” the Congress said in a memorandum to the President.

“We called upon… the President… to suggest to him that what is happening in the last four days in the capital of India, is a matter of deep concern. It is also a matter of national shame… a reflection on the total failure of the Central government to control the situation. We requested the President to use his power to call upon the Central government to protect and preserve its raj dharma so that the citizens of this country and this national capital are assured of peace, tranquility and justice,” former PM Manmohan Singh said after the meeting.

