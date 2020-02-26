Delhi violence: Congress asks PM Modi, CM Kejriwal to shed differences, Left slams BJP

Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala. (File) Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala. (File)

AS ARSON and violence continued in parts of northeast Delhi, the Congress on Tuesday asked both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to shed their political differences for the time being and rise to the occasion to restore peace in the national capital.

“Do not fail this country because you belong to different political parties,” Congress communication department head Randeep Surjewala said.

The Left parties, on the other hand, hit out at the BJP government. Senior CPM leader Brinda Karat wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah reminding him that “the main need now is for an impartial and just intervention to ensure peace in the Capital.”

CPI general secretary D Raja said, “It is an undisputable fact the RSS-BJP leaders including ministers, MPs and even chief ministers were responsible for the tense situation in the Capital and elsewhere in the country with heinous and provocative speeches. The anti-minority campaign which started on the eve of Delhi polls is still continuing. Therefore we hold those RSS-BJP leaders solely responsible for the loss of lives following the abatement of hatred, intolerance and violence.”

Surjewala demanded that strong action against the real culprits indulging in violence and those instigating the people. He said the central and the Delhi governments should have been extra cautious given the fact that a “foreign guest” is on a visit to India. “But it is bewildering that instead of being extra cautious, the Home Ministry and the newly elected government of Delhi appear indifferent to the violence, killing, arson and stone-pelting…,” he said.

“Our appeal to the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the Delhi Chief Minister is that can you rise to the occasion, leave aside your political partisanship and views and become really not leaders of your parties but leaders of society…. Do not fail this country because you belong to different political parties,” he said.

