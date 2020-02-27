Delhi violence ‘chilling replay’ of Gujarat riots: Left

CPM leaders Biman Bose, Mohammed Salim and Sujan Chakraborty at a protest against the violence in parts of Delhi, in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) CPM leaders Biman Bose, Mohammed Salim and Sujan Chakraborty at a protest against the violence in parts of Delhi, in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

LAUNCHING A scathing attack on the government over the riots in Delhi, the Left parties on Wednesday said the violence is a “chilling replay” of the “communal genocide” in Gujarat in 2002 and argued that the only way to restore peace is by calling in the Army.

Addressing a press meet with CPI general secretary D Raja, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, “Violence is happening under the sanction of police and the authorities which control Delhi Police… powers that govern them.” Yechury said the police was not only inefficient but complicit.

Raja said in 2002, the then Prime Minister A B Vajpayee had told then Chief Minister Narendra Modi to follow raj dharma. “Now in Delhi that line of raj dharma has been violated… here we can’t think of anyone like Vajpayee who can warn the government…. here also the same duo is at the helm of affairs… Amit Shah should be held answerable for the violence… The situation demands that the Supreme Court must act suo motu, order a thorough probe and consider deployment of Army.”

Yechury said it was inexplicable as to why the police did not impose Section 144 earlier. “Even the curfew was imposed last night… Under the curfew there were armed people moving around attacking, razing shops and markets….What is meaning of such imposition of curfew?… What is happening now is a very chilling replay of the communal genocide unleashed in 2002 when our prime minister was the state’s chief minister. That pattern is very, very clear,” he said.

Both Raja and Yechury questioned the role of Home Minister Amit Shah in dealing with the violence and blamed him for not being able to contain the situation.

