Delhi violence: Body of 26-year-old man, working with IB, found in Chand Bagh

Body of a 26-year-old man, who was working with the Intelligence Bureau (IB), was found dumped in a drain on Wednesday afternoon in northeast Delhi’s Chand Bagh area, police said. Initial investigation has revealed that he was missing since Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a group of men after he was picked up from near his house.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ankit Sharma. He was working as a security assistant with IB and lived with his family in Khajuri Khas area.

“His family members told the police that on Tuesday morning, a group had started pelting stones after barging into the street where his house is located. The family members called Ankit and asked him to rescue them. He reached the street, but was stopped by a group. They started beating him up and took him away,” a senior police officer said.

Police said his parents asked them to check the drain from where his body was found on Wednesday.

Ankit’s father Devendra Sharma is also a head constable in IB. According to him, Ankit was was beaten and then shot. The police took the body into custody and sent it to GTB Hospital for postmortem. Sharma said Ankit joined IB in 2017.

