Delhi varsities set for Surgical Strike Day events

FOLLOWING THE University Grants Commission’s advisory to all universities to celebrate September 29 as ‘Surgical Strike Day’, universities in Delhi are ready with events involving retired army personnel, NCC cadets, as well as poster-making and postcard-writing competitions.

At Jamia Millia Islamia, the celebration of Surgical Strike Day started a day in advance as more than 4,000 students of five schools gathered on campus.

“Despite ongoing mid-term examinations, the administration organised a special assembly half an hour before the commencement of exam at the school to celebrate the event in a befitting manner. Students from different classes glorified the heroic deeds of the Indian Army by displaying placards, banners and posters,” said Jamia Media Coordinator Ahmad Azeem.

More than 250 NCC cadets and NSS volunteers are to participate in a series of events on Saturday. “Students will also write messages about the commitment and heroic zeal of Indian Army jawans on post cards,” he added.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University has called in Retd Major General G D Bakshi, journalist Gaurav Sawant, Rajiv Nayan from the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses and B K Mishra, president of Veteran India for a talk on ‘Heroism, Valour and Sacrifices of Indian Army’.

Delhi University will organise a talk by Retd Major General P K Saighal and Retd Major General Dilawar Singh on Saturday.

