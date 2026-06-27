Delhi-Varanasi bullet train to cut Jewar-Lucknow travel time to just 1 hour 40 minutes: Ashwini Vaishnaw

3 min readUpdated: Jun 27, 2026 10:46 PM IST
Jewar-Lucknow bullet train: The proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train project, which will pass through Jewar, is set to significantly reduce travel time between Jewar and Lucknow. This high-speed rail project was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2026-27. At present, the construction of the country’s first high-speed rail corridor, i.e., the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train network, is in full swing.
Delhi-Jewar-Lucknow-Varanasi bullet train project
During a programme in Jewar on Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train will reduce the travel time between Jewar and Lucknow to just 1 hour and 40 minutes. He added that the journey from Delhi to Lucknow will take only 2 hours and 10 minutes once the high-speed rail corridor becomes operational.
“Just as the Ganga flows, the bullet train will run in the same way. Once it starts, the distance from Delhi to Lucknow will take just 2 hours 10 minutes, and the journey from Jewar to Lucknow will be completed in only 1 hour 40 minutes. This project will prove to be a game-changer in reshaping the transport and development map of Uttar Pradesh,” the Union Minister said.
In April, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh met Vaishnaw and sought high-speed rail connectivity to Noida International Airport (NIA).
Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 7 high-speed rail corridors in budget 2026
In February, the responsibility for the swift implementation of these seven HSR projects was entrusted to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The Railway Board has directed NHSRCL to revise the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) that have already been prepared.
7 High Speed Rail Corridors in Budget 2026: What Parliamentary panel said on land acquisition
In its report on Demands for Grants 2026-27, the Standing Committee on Railways has advised the Ministry to complete land acquisition and other statutory clearances before sanctioning projects to ensure timely execution and financial viability.
“The Committee appreciates the forward-looking vision of Indian Railways in announcing new High-Speed Rail corridors in the Budget 2026–27. For future corridors, the Committee emphasise that land acquisition and other statutory clearances should be completed prior to the sanctioning of projects, so as to ensure time-bound implementation and safeguard financial viability,” it said.