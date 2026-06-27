Delhi-Varanasi bullet train to cut Jewar-Lucknow travel time to just 1 hour 40 minutes: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said that the proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train corridor will reduce travel time between Jewar and Lucknow to just 1 hour 40 minutes.

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Jun 27, 2026 10:46 PM IST
The proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train corridor is expected to cut travel time between Jewar and Lucknow to just 100 minutes. (Image generated using AI)The proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train corridor is expected to cut travel time between Jewar and Lucknow to just 100 minutes. (Image generated using AI)
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Jewar-Lucknow bullet train: The proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train project, which will pass through Jewar, is set to significantly reduce travel time between Jewar and Lucknow. This high-speed rail project was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2026-27. At present, the construction of the country’s first high-speed rail corridor, i.e., the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train network, is in full swing.

Also Read | B35 bullet train project: NHSRCL begins capability assessment for 350 kmph high-speed train development

Delhi-Jewar-Lucknow-Varanasi bullet train project

During a programme in Jewar on Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train will reduce the travel time between Jewar and Lucknow to just 1 hour and 40 minutes. He added that the journey from Delhi to Lucknow will take only 2 hours and 10 minutes once the high-speed rail corridor becomes operational.

“Just as the Ganga flows, the bullet train will run in the same way. Once it starts, the distance from Delhi to Lucknow will take just 2 hours 10 minutes, and the journey from Jewar to Lucknow will be completed in only 1 hour 40 minutes. This project will prove to be a game-changer in reshaping the transport and development map of Uttar Pradesh,” the Union Minister said.

In April, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh met Vaishnaw and sought high-speed rail connectivity to Noida International Airport (NIA).

Detailed Project Report (DPR) for 7 high-speed rail corridors in budget 2026

In February, the responsibility for the swift implementation of these seven HSR projects was entrusted to the National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL). The Railway Board has directed NHSRCL to revise the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) that have already been prepared.

7 High Speed Rail Corridors in Budget 2026: What Parliamentary panel said on land acquisition

In its report on Demands for Grants 2026-27, the Standing Committee on Railways has advised the Ministry to complete land acquisition and other statutory clearances before sanctioning projects to ensure timely execution and financial viability.

“The Committee appreciates the forward-looking vision of Indian Railways in announcing new High-Speed Rail corridors in the Budget 2026–27. For future corridors, the Committee emphasise that land acquisition and other statutory clearances should be completed prior to the sanctioning of projects, so as to ensure time-bound implementation and safeguard financial viability,” it said.

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Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

 

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