Delhi-Varanasi bullet train to cut Jewar-Lucknow travel time to just 1 hour 40 minutes: Ashwini Vaishnaw

The proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train corridor is expected to cut travel time between Jewar and Lucknow to just 100 minutes. (Image generated using AI)

Jewar-Lucknow bullet train: The proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train project, which will pass through Jewar, is set to significantly reduce travel time between Jewar and Lucknow. This high-speed rail project was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2026-27. At present, the construction of the country’s first high-speed rail corridor, i.e., the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train network, is in full swing.

Delhi-Jewar-Lucknow-Varanasi bullet train project

During a programme in Jewar on Saturday, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the proposed Delhi-Varanasi bullet train will reduce the travel time between Jewar and Lucknow to just 1 hour and 40 minutes. He added that the journey from Delhi to Lucknow will take only 2 hours and 10 minutes once the high-speed rail corridor becomes operational.