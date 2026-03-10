Weather forecast: Mercury likely to rise in Delhi, Mumbai and UP; no rain in sight for now

India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) weather bulletins issued in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai indicate rising temperatures and largely dry conditions over the coming days. The weather forecasts indicate above-normal temperatures in several regions, little to no rainfall in the near term, and potential heat-wave conditions in parts of the Konkan belt, including Mumbai.

According to the IMD’s Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) bulletin issued on Tuesday, Delhi has experienced above-normal temperatures during the past 24 hours. The maximum temperature recorded at Safdarjung was 35.3°C, which was 6.9°C above normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 18.8°C, 4.8°C above normal. No rainfall was recorded in the previous 24 hours.

Across Delhi-NCR stations, maximum temperatures ranged roughly between 32.6°C and 36.1°C, while minimum temperatures were mostly between 17°C and 21.8°C. Rainfall remained 0.0 mm across all reporting stations.

IMD said maximum temperatures may rise slightly in the next 24 hours before falling by 2–4°C later. For the coming week, daytime temperatures are expected to remain markedly above normal, while minimum temperatures are likely to stay appreciably above normal for several days.

🔥 India Bakes: Above-Normal Heat Across Three Major Cities Delhi, Mumbai and parts of UP are simultaneously recording markedly above-normal temperatures — signalling a broad early-summer heat event with zero rainfall in sight. City-wise Temperature Snapshot · March 10, 2026 City 🌤 Max Temp 🌙 Min Temp 🏛️ Delhi NCT 35.3°C +6.9°C above normal Safdarjung 18.8°C +4.8°C above normal Safdarjung 🌊 Mumbai North Konkan 35–39°C Above normal Heat Wave Alert 23–26°C Above normal No relief overnight 🏰 Agra Uttar Pradesh 37.6°C Highest in UP Agra (Taj) 16°C Bulandshahr lowest UP State Min 0 mm Rainfall across allthree regions 3 States Simultaneously recordingabove-normal heat Express InfoGenIE

The seven-day forecast for Delhi indicates partly cloudy skies and the following expected temperature ranges:

10 March: 35–37°C (max), around 18.8°C (min)

11 March: 36–38°C (max), 17–19°C (min)

12 March: 34–36°C (max), 17–19°C (min)

13 March: 34–36°C (max), 17–19°C (min)

14 March: 34–36°C (max), 17–19°C (min)

15 March: 32–34°C (max), 17–19°C (min)

16 March: 33–35°C (max), 14–16°C (min)

No rainfall has been forecast for the national capital during this period.

Mumbai and Konkan region: Heat wave conditions in isolated areas

The IMD bulletin issued on Monday reported elevated temperatures across parts of Maharashtra, particularly the Konkan region that includes Mumbai.

Story continues below this ad

Temperatures in North Konkan, which includes Mumbai, ranged between 35°C and 39°C (above normal) while the minimum temperatures ranged from 23°C to 26°C (above normal).

The IMD bulletin warned that heat-wave conditions could occur in isolated pockets of the Konkan region on Monday and Tuesday, affecting Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad.

In addition, hot and humid conditions were expected in parts of Konkan, including Ratnagiri on Monday and Tuesday.

🌡️ IMD Heat Wave Alert: Mumbai & Konkan Region North Konkan Max Temp Includes Mumbai · Above Normal 39°C Min: 23–26°C Districts Under Heat Wave Alert 🏙️ Mumbai ⚠ Alert 🏘️ Palghar ⚠ Alert 🏗️ Thane ⚠ Alert 🌊 Raigad ⚠ Alert 35–39°C Max Temp RangeNorth Konkan +2–3°C Further RiseNext 3 Days 0 mm Rainfall ForecastNear Term 📍 IMD Outlook Hot & humid conditions also expected in Ratnagiri (Mon–Tue). Temperatures to rise 2–3°C over next 3 days before a gradual fall. No rainfall in immediate forecast. Express InfoGenIE

Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2–3°C during the next three days, followed by a gradual fall of 2–3°C thereafter in the Konkan region. Minimum temperatures may rise by 1–2°C in southern Konkan during the next three days, with little change afterwards.

Story continues below this ad

The bulletin did not indicate any rainfall forecast for the region in the immediate outlook.

Uttar Pradesh: Dry conditions likely until mid-March

The weather forecast bulletin for Uttar Pradesh issued on Monday reported dry weather across both meteorological divisions of the state during the previous 24 hours, with shallow fog occurring at isolated locations.

On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature recorded in the state was 37.6°C at Agra (Taj). Night temperatures showed an appreciable rise in the Gorakhpur division, while other regions saw little change. The lowest minimum temperature recorded in the state was 16.0°C at Bulandshahr.

Daytime temperatures were reported to be markedly above normal in Agra and Meerut divisions, while several other divisions such as Kanpur, Lucknow and Jhansi recorded above-normal temperatures.

Story continues below this ad

The IMD bulletin states that weather is expected to remain dry across both western and eastern Uttar Pradesh from March 9 to March 14. Very light to light rainfall is likely at isolated places on March 15, 2026.

Maximum temperatures may rise gradually by 2–3°C during the next four days, followed by a similar fall afterwards.

Minimum temperatures are expected to remain largely unchanged over the next seven days.