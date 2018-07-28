Delhi: Two cops arrested for demanding Rs 1 lakh from theft accused

The matter came to the fore after the man’s wife registered a complaint on July 26. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/File) The matter came to the fore after the man’s wife registered a complaint on July 26. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA/File)

Two policemen posted at New Usmanpur police station in northeast Delhi have been arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh from a man accused in several criminal cases, police said today.

Head constable Jitender and constable Mohit were arrested and dismissed from service yesterday, they said. They are currently in judicial custody, Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) said.

The matter came to the fore after the man’s wife registered a complaint on July 26. The complainant alleged that the policemen demanded Rs one lakh from her husband. The reason for the extortion bid is yet to be ascertained, police said.

Police added that the man, a resident of Harsh Vihar, has over seven criminal cases of snatching and theft registered against him.

