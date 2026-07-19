Delhi Traffic advisory: Avoid these roads near Parliament tomorrow

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on Monday (July 20), warning commuters of traffic restrictions and congestion in and around the Parliament complex. Special traffic arrangements will be in place in the capital during the session, owing to enhanced security and increased movement of VIP vehicles. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time, and avoid affected stretches, particularly during peak hours.

Notably, the Cockroach Janta Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk has urged supporter to march to parliament on May 20. Wangchuk was earlier shifted for Sufdarjung hospital by the police personnel after High Court direction to government on monitoring his health. In a letter posted on X on Sunday morning, Wangchuk, through his wife Geetanjali, has called the march second movement of Independence and his ‘detention’ illegal.