Delhi Traffic advisory: Avoid these roads near Parliament tomorrow

The Delhi Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, scheduled to begin on Monday (July 20), warning commuters of traffic restrictions and congestion in and around the Parliament complex. Special traffic arrangements will be in place in the capital during the session, owing to enhanced security and increased movement of VIP vehicles. Commuters have been advised to plan their journeys, allow extra travel time, and avoid affected stretches, particularly during peak hours.
Notably, the Cockroach Janta Party and activist Sonam Wangchuk has urged supporter to march to parliament on May 20. Wangchuk was earlier shifted for Sufdarjung hospital by the police personnel after High Court direction to government on monitoring his health. In a letter posted on X on Sunday morning, Wangchuk, through his wife Geetanjali, has called the march second movement of Independence and his ‘detention’ illegal.
According to the advisory, traffic movement is expected to remain heavy on several roads surrounding Parliament. The Delhi Traffic Police have urged commuters to avoid Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, K Kamraj Marg, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, Talkatora Road, Pandit Pant Marg, and Rakab Ganj Gurudwara Road, as far as possible. These stretches are likely to experience frequent traffic regulation during the arrival and departure of Members of Parliament and other dignitaries.
The advisory also flags several intersections where traffic is likely to be affected. Commuters travelling through central Delhi have been asked to avoid Vijay Chowk, Boat Club, Rail Bhawan, Sunehri Masjid, Patel Chowk, Bhagat Singh Chowk, Prime Chowk, GRG, and Jalebi Chowk, particularly during peak movement hours. Those travelling to offices or commercial areas in Lutyens’ Delhi have been advised to factor in additional travel time.
To ease congestion, the Delhi Traffic Police has suggested that motorists use alternate routes wherever possible. These include Janpath, Mansingh Road, Akbar Road, Teen Murti Marg, Shanti Path, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Road, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Vinay Marg, Outer Circle in Connaught Place, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ram Manohar Lohia Road, Mother Teresa Crescent Road, 11 Murti, and Sardar Patel Marg. Traffic personnel will also be deployed at key intersections to regulate vehicle movement and guide commuters.
The traffic police have appealed to the public to cooperate with the cops on duty, follow traffic regulations, and rely on official Delhi Traffic Police channels for real-time updates on diversions and congestion. Commuters have also been advised to plan their travel and avoid the Parliament area during peak hours to minimise delays.