Delhi to receive light rainfall today, showers to continue through the week

Delhi-NCR is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers on Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast.

The week ahead is also set to be a rainy one. Light rainfall remains on the forecast till Sept 16, followed by the possibility of thundershowers on Sept 17 and 18.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 31 degree Celsius, with the minimum at 23 degree Celsius.

Rainfall has brought a fall in temperature. The maximum temperature recorded on Saturday was 26.8 degree Celsius, around 7 degrees below normal.

Between 8.30 a.m. on Saturday and 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, the Safdarjung observatory of the IMD received 41.1 mm of rainfall, while Palam recorded 38.4 mm. In the same time frame, the station at Aya Nagar recorded the highest amount of rainfall – 51.8 mm – followed by the Ridge with 51 mm.

The Safdarjung observatory has recorded over 1100 mm of rainfall so far this monsoon season.

Among the districts, Northeast Delhi has recorded deficit rainfall this season, while Central Delhi, New Delhi and North Delhi have received ‘large excess’ rainfall and Northwest Delhi and Southwest Delhi have seen ‘excess’ rainfall. Rainfall more than 60% above the long period average is categorised as ‘large excess.’