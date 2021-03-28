Delhi to Dhaka: Bridging distance with friendship

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is received by Bangladesh’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on Friday. (Twitter/narendramodi)

From a memorial to honour the fallen Indian soldiers of 1971 war to announcing a new cross-border train, a look at some of the key outcomes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bangladesh visit:

* Tribute to Indian soldiers who died in Bangladesh Liberation War: Foundation stone unveiled for the first memorial honoring martyrs from the Indian armed forces. To be built at Ashuganj, this is the first memorial in Bangladesh exclusively honouring the Indian soldiers who died in the 1971 war.

* The Bangladesh leg of the Bangabandhu-Bapu Digital Exhibition was inaugurated by the two Prime Ministers. This exhibition will be taken to other parts of the world – to about 19 countries, including the United Nations.

* Inauguration of the extended development work of Rabindra Bhawan Kuthibari at Shilaidaha, Kushtia.

* Foundation stone laid for infrastructure development for power evacuation facilities of Rooppur nuclear power plant.

* Inauguration of three border haats.

* Launch of an India-Bangladesh friendship stamp to commemorate the 50th anniversary of establishment of India-Bangladesh diplomatic relations.

* Cooperation against the pandemic: Gift of 1.2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses. Bangladesh is the largest foreign recipient of India-made Covid-19 vaccines – 10.2 million doses have been delivered by India, including 3.2 million as gift.

* 109 life-support ambulances gifted to Bangladesh to support the neighbouring country’s health infrastructure.

* Mitali Express: A new train service to link Dhaka Cantt with New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal announced.

* Start-Up Conclave of India and Bangladesh entrepreneurs announced. Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited 50 young Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to India to connect with the country’s start-up ecosystem.

* Connecting through education: One thousand Subarno Jayanti scholarships to Bangladeshi students for undergraduate and post-graduate programmes in India announced.

* Increased mutual understanding: Bangabandhu Chair at the Delhi University to facilitate Bangladesh studies announced.

Prime Minister Modi visited the historic Jashoreshwari Temple in Shyamnagar, Satkhira. He announced that India will build a community hall-cum-cyclone shelter under grant funding of GoI at Shyamnagar.

* At Orakandi, PM Modi announced that India will build a primary school for children and upgrade a middle school for girls under the Indian government’s funding.

* Marking “commitment of friendship”: December 6, the day India recognised Bangladesh as an independent nation, to be celebrated as Maitree Diwas — India was one of the first countries to recognise Bangladesh.

* To commemorate 50th year of liberation of Bangladesh and 75th year of India’s independence, ‘Best of India, Best of Bangladesh Exhibition’ and business meet will be held.

* India will participate in the first ever air show to be held in Bangladesh in 2022.

* India will donate military equipment used by Indian forces in the Bangladesh’s liberation for use in museums in that country.

– Shubhajit Roy