Delhi: Three robbed people after giving electric shock, held

Three men have been arrested by the Central district special staff for allegedly robbing people by giving them an electric shock using a taser-like device. Initial investigation has revealed that the gang also operated in Mumbai, Indore, Surat, Ahmedabad and Jaipur.

DCP (Central District) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said the accused have been identified as Prince Vinod (35), Pradeep Mantosh (22) and Kanak Ratnam (39). “Vinod and his accomplices targeted people with the ‘electric torch’. Once the victim became unconscious, they robbed him,” Randhawa said.

According to police, the accused used to be members of the notorious ‘thak-thak gangs’ operating in the city, but changed their modus operandi a few months ago.

“They got the idea of using an electric shock torch through videos on social media,” a police officer said.

Police have recovered Rs 15 lakh, 20 wristwatches, jewellery a country-made pistol, a car and a motorcycle from the possession of the accused.