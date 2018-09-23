Nehru, and others

Stairs leading to Nehru’s living quarters. Tashi Tobgyal Stairs leading to Nehru’s living quarters. Tashi Tobgyal

“Sir log ka maamla hai, yahaan maali kya kahega (It’s an issue concerning the big bosses, how does the opinion of a gardener like me matter)?” Satyapal says, three rotis folded into the palm of his hand. He dips a piece into his dabba of daal, ignoring the rain drops mixing into the pale yellow liquid.

The 59-year-old is referring to plans to build “two new museums” on the premises of Delhi’s Teen Murti Bhawan, one of which may cut through the trees he has tended to for 38 years.

Satyapal retires in three months, and the thought of concrete splashed over the trees makes him sad. But he is also hopeful: “Best to say the museums ‘may’ come up here. Anything can happen, I feel Sonia Gandhi will put a stop to it.”

Sita, a middle-aged woman from Bihar, joins him for lunch. This is her second stint as a contract worker within the Teen Murti complex, but she has no idea it once used to be the home of Jawaharlal Nehru. “I just have an issue with one thing,” she says, pointing to a statue, of a woman holding a rose, which was gifted to Nehru. “Aurat hai, isko kuch pehna kyun nahi dete (She is a woman, why don’t they cover her)? So many boys come here and take photos.”

Under the overcast sky, the Teen Murti Bhawan looks gloomy. The walls are greying, seepage is visible, pigeons nestle under wooden windows, and security forces laze around. Nehru lived here for 16 years, till his death in 1964, and the building includes, among other things, the remains of his study. On the ground floor, the sound of hammers striking walls echoes as the museum seeks to become “digital” — bringing Nehru to the Netflix age.

The Centre’s plan to turn the Teen Murti Bhawan into a ‘Museum for all Prime Ministers’ has been bitterly opposed by the Congress. Last month, former PM Manmohan Singh wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concerns over an “agenda” to “change the nature and character” of the complex and the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) within it.

On the coffee table in NMML curator Vintee Sain’s office lie large spiral-bound presentations from different architects, some proposing a circular museum, others a squarish model with a fountain.

“Instead of museums scattered across different Lutyens bungalows, it is an optimisation of resources to have everything in one place,” says Sain, pointing out that the adjacent NMML has an exhaustive archive of personal papers and resources that can be exhibited. Sain also promises “a better-lit building”, with “galleries better spread out”.

Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar is helping in the modernisation, Swain adds. “He is guiding us on what aspects of Nehru to show and what other important resources to display. The exhibits now stop at 1950, we go mute after that. We are looking at including Nehru’s years as Prime Minister too in the museum.”

Upstairs, in what was Nehru’s living quarters, a group of people from Tamil Nadu stand with their hands pressed against a glass, gazing into what was once the former PM’s bedroom. Breaking away from this group, Anand, 22, says he has lost count of how many times he has visited Teen Murti Bhawan, adding that each time, “the museum appears like it has shrunk more”. “Whole sections have now been shut.”

At an NMML annual general meeting in August, historian Nayanjot Lahiri had pointed this out: “The most popular installation (on the first floor), which has the reconstructed Central Hall of Parliament with a life-sized Nehru and other leaders, is shut. No one could give me a cogent explanation as to why.”

Anand notes that the three Jeevan Jyotis (lamps) in the back garden that used to burn at all times in memory of Nehru, his daughter Indira Gandhi and grandson Rajiv Gandhi, are now extinguished. “When were the flames put off?” Anand asks a security guard. “Last year,” he replies. “Why?” “I don’t know. I think for renovation.”

Back inside the galleries, the eyes of martyrs of the Quit India Movement, men who worked closely with Jayaprakash Narayan, have been gouged out of the photographs — perhaps by visitors, perhaps just the will of passing time.

But at the heart of the plans to transform the Teen Murti Complex is a resource that is shrinking in Delhi: land.

Sanjay, who has been working in the museum’s souvenir shop for a decade, says, “Think about it, the only time anyone ever visits the back lawns is around Republic Day, when children who win bravery awards are felicitated here.” With this new plan, he adds, “All PMs move under one roof. And the current PM lives right next door.”

But scholars in the library complex worry about the NMML’s “odd split personality these days”. “Conversations have changed,” says Renu Singh, a PhD student at Ambedkar University. “Men who have never been to the library before come and talk about Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deen Dayal Upadhyay and their obsession with Sardar Patel.”

If a foundation stone is laid to make space for all of India’s prime ministers, Singh says, “I will stop coming here.”

