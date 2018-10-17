New Delhi: Six detained for shooting cash van guard on DND flyway

A 62-year-old guard of cash distribution and management company BRINKS was shot dead during a failed robbery bid on the DND flyway A 62-year-old guard of cash distribution and management company BRINKS was shot dead during a failed robbery bid on the DND flyway

Days after a 62-year-old guard of cash distribution and management company BRINKS was shot dead during a failed robbery bid on the DND flyway, police have detained six persons, including a former employee of the agency.

Police also detained an employee of the company, and are probing his role before they arrest him. DCP (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh confirmed the development.

On October 8, three cash vaults containing Rs 4 crore were being transferred from Janakpuri to Noida Sector 2, police said.

“Armed assailants started chasing the van from Janakpuri in two cars, a Scorpio and a Nissan Sunny, and overtook it near the DND flyway. They opened fire to scare the occupants, and ended up killing Vishambhar. They tried to escape in the cash van, but the gear got stuck. So they fled in the Scorpio,” said a senior police officer.

Sources said that during investigation, police found both cars were stolen a fortnight ago from Delhi and Noida. “Police found CCTV footage of the assailants following the cash van,” the officer said.

Later, police procured dump data — a mass collection of mobile phone data — and after scanning it, found some numbers which were active in the same route taken by the cash van.

Police scanned call detail records and found that calls had gone to a man who had earlier worked with BRINKS,” police sources added.

After gathering details, sources said a raid was conducted by three separate teams of East district police. All persons were detained from their village in Sonepat.

“During initial questioning, the former employee told police he was aware of their route. A few days ago, a specific input was shared to him by a man — who is currently working at the company — that heavy money was about to be taken in their cash van. On this input, they shared the plan with their friends and decided to rob the van. They had conducted a recce a few days ago, and stole cars according to their plan,” sources added.

