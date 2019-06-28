Sheila Dikshit meets Rahul Gandhi, dissolves 280 block Congress committees in Delhi

Hours after Congress president Rahul Gandhi met senior leaders of Delhi unit, state president Sheila Dikshit Friday dissolved 280 block committees with immediate effect. A new committee has now been formed to appoint new block and district committee presidents. The decision came amid a series of resignation from All India Congress Committee secretaries and district presidents.

During the meeting, Gandhi advised the senior leadership to put up a united face before the opposition in the Assembly elections to be held next year in the capital. The Congress president further asked the Delhi Congress leaders to avoid giving statements to the media that could hurt the interests of the party.

Besides Dikshit, AICC in-charge of Delhi Congress PC Chacko and the party candidates who contested the recently- concluded Lok Sabha polls in the capital were present in the meeting.

“The Delhi Congress leaders discussed the upcoming Assembly elections with Rahul Gandhi, who asked them to put up a united face before the opposition during the polls,” a senior leader was quoted as saying by PTI.

Meanwhile, the state leadership urged the Congress chief to reconsider his decision to step down from the top position in the party.

The assembly elections set to be held in 2020 is one of the biggest challenges for the party after it faced a massive defeat on all seven seats in Delhi during the Lok Sabha elections by the BJP. The infighting within the Congress is another issue being faced by the senior leaders.

Differences in the Congress had surfaced before the Lok Sabha polls, as a section of leaders including Chacko and former Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken batted for an alliance with the AAP to defeat the BJP. The other section led by Dikshit stoutly resisted the proposed move, which finally failed to materialise as the two sides could not reach an agreement.