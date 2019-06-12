Sheila Dikshit meets Arvind Kejriwal over power, water woes in Delhi

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit along with a delegation of Congress leaders met Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday at the latter’s residence to discuss power and water woes being faced by residents of the city. Delhi Congress working president Haroon Yusuf, Devendra Yadav and Rajesh Lilothia were part of the delegation that met Kejriwal at his Flagstaff Road residence.

A leader is the one who works for his people, listens to them and resolves their issues, regardless of whichever party they support. Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal met congress delegation today and had a fruitful discussion with them about many important issues. pic.twitter.com/5Ax8RlKnPO — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) June 12, 2019

Dikshit had on Saturday alleged that the AAP government coaxed people living in rented accommodation to install separate power meters, following which the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission increased fixed charges benefitting the discoms.

Dikshit has asked the district and block committee presidents to submit a list of three names each by June 22, including that of a woman, from their respective areas in order to select candidates for next year’s Assembly polls. The decision was taken Tuesday at a meeting chaired by Dikshit and the three working presidents.

Congress failed to win a single seat in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Delhi. The party stood second in five of seven seats in the Lok Sabha polls while the Aam Aadmi Party stood third in four of the seven seats. The Congress is hoping for a comeback in the Assembly elections, scheduled next year.