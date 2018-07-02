Delhi launches ‘Happiness Curriculum’ for schools, Kejriwal calls it historic

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Dalai Lama and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the event in the national capital on Monday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Dalai Lama and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the event in the national capital on Monday. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

In what was termed a “historic” occasion, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the “Happiness Curriculum” for students of nursery to Class 8 in government schools on Monday. The curriculum was launched in the presence of the Dalai Lama.

According to the state government, the new subject was designed and prepared by a team of 40 Delhi government teachers, educators and volunteers over a period of six months.

Students across schools can expect a ‘happiness’ period of 45 minutes. Each class will begin with a five-minute meditation session. The happiness period will also include value education and mental exercises, Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia said.

“The effect of this involving 10 lakh students and around 50,000 teachers can be imagined. It is our belief that the modern day problems like terrorism, corruption and pollution can be solved through schools and a human-centric education,” Sisodia said.

The Dalai Lama congratulated the Delhi government for its initiative to introduce the curriculum in schools. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) The Dalai Lama congratulated the Delhi government for its initiative to introduce the curriculum in schools. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Congratulating the government for its initiative, the Dalai Lama said, “Only India has the ability to combine modern education with ancient knowledge which is necessary for the fulfillment of human emotions.”

While stating that the new curriculum will pave the way for physical and mental health well-being, solving problems caused due to negative and destructive emotions like anger, hatred and jealousy, he said, “By reviving this ancient knowledge, India can become the modern Guru.”

“Education is our topmost priorities,” Arvind Kejriwal said. (Express photo by Amit Mehra) “Education is our topmost priorities,” Arvind Kejriwal said. (Express photo by Amit Mehra)

Speaking on the need to “overhall” the present education system that has failed to produce “good human being”, Kejriwal said the “Happiness Curriculum” was a “solid step” towards achieving this goal.

“Education is our topmost priorities. The Centre and other state governments should give one year, focussing on education at a war footing,” he said.

Sisodia said that the experiment might one day spread across the country and the world as well.

with inputs from PTI

